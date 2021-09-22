Sandy Liang x Target

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Nylon Garment Length: Midi Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 47 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638697 UPC: 195994260827 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3497 Origin: Imported Description Add some statement yet wearable style to your dress collection with the Long Sleeve Smocked Dress from Sandy Liang x Target. A solid black color lends itself to an array of styling options, making this long-sleeve dress a great pick for day-to-night wear. It's cut from lightweight fabric that drapes beautifully over the figure with a sheer tulle outer layer and opaque slip underneath. Blouson sleeves lend extra definition alongside the textured smocked bodice, which flares out to a peplum skirt for a shapely silhouette. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.