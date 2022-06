Intimissimi

Long Sleeve Silk Shirt

$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At Intimissimi

Description Item code: CL162A Long sleeve shirt in pure silk with collar and buttons up the middle. Back box pleat for a draped, loose fit. Buttoned cuffs and rounded hem. The model is 5’ 9” (175 cm) tall and is wearing a size S. The silk in this piece is bluesign® certified.