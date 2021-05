Galina Signature

Long Sleeve Sequin Plus Bodysuit Wedding Dress

$1399.00 $1299.00

At David's Bridal

Feminine and romantic, this dreamy long-sleeve plus size wedding dress is adorned with sequin floral lace appliques from the plunging illusion bodice to the keyhole back to the lace-trimmed chapel train. Look twice at the sheer skirt: A power mesh bodysuit gives a sexy, barely there look with a figure-flattering fit.