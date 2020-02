James Perse

Long Sleeve Scoop Neck T-shirt

$95.00 $23.61

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Lightweight and long sleeve, this scoop neck tee is perfect for keeping warm and comfy. Fit: this style fits true to size. Scoop neck. Long sleeves. Lightweight stretch construction. Seam detailing throughout. Approx. 26" length (size 2) . Imported