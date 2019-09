Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Long Sleeve Ruffle Collar Dress

$595.00

Buy Now Review It

At Derek Lam

Composition & Care 95% Silk, 5% Lurex Professional Dry Cleaning Suggested Size & Fit Barbara Lee is 5'10” wearing a size 2. Fits true to size, take your normal size Long-sleeved ruffle collar dress in black lurex pinstripes with smocked peplum waist and layered, angled skirt. Back zip closure. Lined. Imported.