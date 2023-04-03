Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Ruched Babydoll Mini Dress
£65.00
£25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie & Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Linen Workwear Dress
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
Madewell
Lightestspun Cover-up Maxi Shirtdress
BUY
$89.50
Madewell
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Warehouse
Hand Sequined Belted Mini Dress
BUY
£146.30
£209.00
Warehouse
More from Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strapless Drop-waist Smocked Maxi Dress
BUY
$99.99
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Lace Top
BUY
$34.00
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Skinny
BUY
$100.00
Abercombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Relaxed Utility Pants
BUY
$59.99
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Dresses
Everlane
The Linen Workwear Dress
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
Madewell
Lightestspun Cover-up Maxi Shirtdress
BUY
$89.50
Madewell
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Warehouse
Hand Sequined Belted Mini Dress
BUY
£146.30
£209.00
Warehouse
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted