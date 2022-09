Abound

Long Sleeve Ribbed Cardigan

$29.97 $7.19

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care With ribbed knit construction and a cropped length, this is definitely not your grandma's cardigan. 16" length (size S) V-neck Long sleeves Button front closure Machine wash, dry flat 60% cotton, 40% acrylic Imported Model stats: 5'10", 32" bust, 25" waist, 36" hip. Model is wearing size S. Item #6592640