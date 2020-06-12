Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Fenty
Long Sleeve Printed T-shirt “immigrant”
£190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
Long Sleeve Printed T-Shirt "Immigrant"
Need a few alternatives?
Jacquemus
Off-white Linen La Chemise Bahia Shirt
£390.00
from
Modsens
BUY
Reformation
+ Net Sustain Vance Cropped Linen Blouse
£165.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jacquemus
Off-white Linen La Chemise Bahia Shirt
$530.00
$334.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
We The Free
Supernova Long Sleeve Tee
$30.00
$19.95
from
Free People
BUY
More from Fenty
Fenty
Long Sleeve Printed T-shirt "immigrant"
£190.00
from
Fenty
BUY
Fenty
Printed Wrap Skirt
£350.00
from
Fenty
BUY
Fenty
Side Note Sunglasses
$460.00
from
Fenty
BUY
Fenty
Dual Fabric Hoodie Dress
$740.00
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Tops
Nubian Skin
Bodysuit
$67.50
from
Nubian Skin
BUY
Fenty
Long Sleeve Printed T-shirt "immigrant"
£190.00
from
Fenty
BUY
ASOS WHITE
Two-piece Loose Fit Shirt
$64.00
$22.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Everlane
Linen Short-sleeve Shirt
£42.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted