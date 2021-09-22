Sandy Liang x Target

Long Sleeve Jumpsuit

$60.00

Fit & style Model is wearing size 16W/18W in video Painter's jumpsuit in a solid cream color Branded buttons on placket, cuffs and chest pocket Chest and side pockets for a functional touch 100% cotton fabric cut in a classic fit Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Ankle Inseam Length: 28 Inches Fit: Wide Leg with a Classic Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Neckline: Collared Total Garment Length: 36 Inches Pockets: Side Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638652 UPC: 195994258138 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3464 Origin: Imported Description Keep your look comfortably chic with the Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit from Sandy Liang x Target. This collared jumpsuit in a solid cream color makes a versatile pick for day-to-night wear. It's made from 100% cotton fabric and cut in a classic silhouette, complete with rolled cuffs for a more laid-back feel. Branded buttons adorn the cuffed sleeves, chest pocket and front placket, and their silver tone keeps the look sleek and polished. This cream jumpsuit is fitted with side and back pockets for a functional touch, as well as an elastic at the back waistband for a flexible fit that moves with you. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.