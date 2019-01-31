Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweatshirts
Uniqlo U
Long-sleeve Hooded Sweatshirt
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Stylish sweatshirt designed for comfort and ease of movement.
Featured in 1 story
Awesome V-Day Gifts For Your Other Half
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Old Navy
Women's Striped Hoodie Pullover
$19.94
from
Old Navy
BUY
DETAILS
Être Cécile
Colorblock Crop Zip Hoodie
$180.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Refinery29
The Advocate Hoodie
$38.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Helmut Lang
Villous Funnel Neck Sweatshirt
$230.00
from
Helmut Lang
BUY
More from Uniqlo U
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Ultra Light Down Jacket
£59.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Mixed Colour Oversized Jumper
£24.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Relaxed Fit Short Sleeved T-shirt
£9.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Ultra Light Down Jacket
£59.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Sweatshirts
DETAILS
NSF
Lisse Pullover Hoodie
$295.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
The Arrivals
Co-ed Zip Hoodie
$105.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
DETAILS
Donni
Rugby Half Zip Pullover
$234.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Hades
Devo Jumper
£220.00
from
Hades
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted