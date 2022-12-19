Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Hardware Midi Sweater Dress
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Hardware Midi Sweater Dress
BUY
$100.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Maeve
One-shoulder Sequin Dress
BUY
$230.00
Anthropologie
Majestic Filatures
Marine V-neck Slip
BUY
$105.00
Farfetch
Bronx and Banco
Maxi Dress
BUY
$574.00
Revolve
More from Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Hardware Midi Sweater Dress
BUY
$100.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather Blazer Dress
BUY
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather Squareneck Bodysuit
BUY
$35.00
$50.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Seamless Fabric V-neck Bodysuit
BUY
$35.00
$50.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from Dresses
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Hardware Midi Sweater Dress
BUY
$100.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Maeve
One-shoulder Sequin Dress
BUY
$230.00
Anthropologie
Majestic Filatures
Marine V-neck Slip
BUY
$105.00
Farfetch
Bronx and Banco
Maxi Dress
BUY
$574.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted