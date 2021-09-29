Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Arthur Apparel
Long Sleeve Grip Top, Tan Petal
$130.00
$91.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Cutest body-con petal-printed top in a cool tan + pink combo. Sizing is listed as Australian size, then US size.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Twill Shirt Jacket
BUY
$39.99
H&M
Arthur Apparel
Long Sleeve Grip Top, Tan Petal
BUY
$91.00
$130.00
Lisa Says Gah
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Rouje
Maurine Sweater
BUY
£150.00
Rouje
More from Arthur Apparel
Arthur Apparel
Pinstripe Knit Bant
BUY
$160.00
Arthur Apparel
Arthur Apparel
Oversized Pullover
BUY
$170.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Tops
H&M
Twill Shirt Jacket
BUY
$39.99
H&M
Arthur Apparel
Long Sleeve Grip Top, Tan Petal
BUY
$91.00
$130.00
Lisa Says Gah
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Rouje
Maurine Sweater
BUY
£150.00
Rouje
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted