Long-sleeve Floral Tassel Midi Dress

$28.99

Tie closure Material: 60% Cotton Blend Very Soft Material Beautiful Bohemian Midi Dresses with a Deep V-neck and Front Tie at Neckline Flowy Printed Dress with Long Sleeves, Suitable for: Daily , Vacation, Beach etc. Please Refer to the Product Description for Detailed Size Information Below Before Ordering Hand Wash Cold Recommended. Do not tumble dry Size Chart : XS (US 0/2) :----Length:115cm /45 inch-----------Chest: 90 cm / 35 inch------------Sleeve: 60 cm / 23.5 inch--------Waist: 86 cm / 33.5 inch--------Shoulder: 38 cm / 14.5 inch S (US 4/6) :------Length:116cm /45.5 inch--------Chest: 96 cm / 37.5 inch----------Sleeve: 61 cm / 24inch-----------Waist: 92 cm / 36 inch----------Shoulder: 39 cm / 15 inch M (US 8/10) :---Length:117cm /46 inch----------Chest: 102 cm / 40 inch-----------Sleeve: 62 cm / 24 inch----------Waist: 98 cm / 38.5 inch--------Shoulder: 40 cm / 15.5 inch L (US 12/14) :---Length:118cm /46 inch----------Chest: 110 cm / 43 inch-----------Sleeve: 63 cm / 24.5 inch-------Waist: 106 cm / 41.5 inch-------Shoulder: 41 cm / 16 inch XL (US 16-18) :--Length:119cm /46.5 inch-------Chest: 118 cm / 46 inch-----------Sleeve: 64 cm / 25 inch----------Waist: 114 cm / 44.5 inch-------Shoulder: 42 cm / 16.5 inch 2XL (US 18-20) :Length:120cm /47 inch----------Chest: 126 cm / 49.5 inch--------Sleeve: 65 cm / 25.5 inch--------Waist: 122 cm / 48 inch---------Shoulder: 43 cm / 16.5 inch * Please strictly follow the size chart to select the size. Do not select directly according to your habits. * The size may have 2-3cm ( 1 inch ) differs due to manual measurement. Please note when you measure. * Suggestion of cold water hand washing. It can help items keep their shape.