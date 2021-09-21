Nili Lotan x Target

Long Sleeve Denim Button-down Shirt

$40.00

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Fit: Casual Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Down Neckline: Collared Pockets: Front Flap Pocket Garment cuff closure type: Snap Garment cuff cut type: Straight Cut Cuff Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637621 UPC: 195994253140 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2727 Origin: Imported Description This Long-Sleeve Denim Button-Down Shirt from Nili Lotan x Target makes an essential wardrobe option with its classic yoke seam design and snap-front fastening. Made of 100% cotton fabric for a soft and breathable feel, this collared denim button-down is finished in Tribeca Wash for flawless vintage-inspired vibes. The front features two snap-closure flap pockets, and the straight-cut sleeves also secure with snaps so you can easily style them rolled up or down. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.