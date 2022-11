Madewell

Long-sleeve Cutout Midi Dress

$168.00 $84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

With an open cutout back and dramatic high slit, this button-back midi dress is ready to take out on the town. Supercute deet? The cutout shows a little skin and gives the illusion you're wearing a two-piece set. Falls 51" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Polyester. Machine wash. Import. NI682