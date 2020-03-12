Universal Thread

Long Sleeve Chore Jacket

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add a on-trend flair to your layered looks with this Long-Sleeve Chore Jacket from Universal Thread™. This long-sleeve jacket makes an easy layering piece in your wardrobe. Styled with chest patch pockets and front scoop pockets, it brings a laid-back feel to your looks. The breathable cotton fabric keeps you in all-day comfort, while the button-down front makes it easy to wear. Slip it on over relaxed shirts, tees or sweatshirt dresses to create a number of fashion-forward outfits.