Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The North Face
Long-sleeve Boyfriend Shirt
$65.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The North Face
Relaxed fit, long-sleeve boyfriend shirt with a pleated back for adding pizzazz to your flannel collection.
More from The North Face
The North Face
Ribbed Knit Headband
$26.00
$15.60
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Apex Sth Pants
$160.00
$96.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Freedom Insulated Pants
$160.00
$96.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Campshire Pullover Hoodie 2.0
$149.00
$89.40
from
The North Face
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted