Cozy Earth

Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas In Stretch-knit

$185.00 $148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cozy Earth

Bedtime can’t come soon enough when you’re waiting to slip into our Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas. Crafted with a soft stretch-knit that features enhanced breathability and luxurious drape– this lightweight set sleeps degrees cooler than cotton to keep your temperature just right through the night. With elegant contrast piping throughout, the set includes a pocketed button-up and pants with an elastic waistband. DETAILS: Flattering stretch-knit from bamboo-based viscose Generously sized for relaxed luxury 95% Premium viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex Features side pocks AWARDED OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2019