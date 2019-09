COS

Long Silk Dress

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Cut from pure mulberry silk with a smooth drapey quality, this dress is a long style with short sleeves. A straight fit, it has a fine hem at the waist for shaping and it is completed with a deep V-neck at the back with a discreet zip fastening. Back length of size 6 is 52½" / Model is 5