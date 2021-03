& Other Stories

Long Sculptural Knit Cardigan

£95.00 £66.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Long knit cardigan with a defined waistline and dropped shoulders for a sculptural silhouette. Five button closures Ribbed cuffs Length of cardigan: 73.5cm / 28.9" (Size S) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / S