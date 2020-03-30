FINEJO

Long Robe With Pockets

$4.99

Material:Silky Polyester the material is skin friendly, it is lightweight and soft but not sheer Features:V-neck, long-sleeve, calf-Length, with two-side pockets and self-tied belt,Fashion floral Print kimono robe Design,Available in six colors. This is the PREMIUM VERSION - it is not the cheaply produced copycat, so it is suitable as nice gifts for Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, Christmas Day , occassions, such as Wedding Party,family party, bridal shower, valentine, bridesmaid, everyday sleepwear etc. Machine washable, Hand wash prefered.Tumble dry low; Dry clean recommended ,The Sleepshirts for Women robe is well made and durable ,it should last many years of wear and not lose its stunning sexy shiny silk sattin shine. Available in multiple size and colors, please refer to the size information to ensure the robe can fit well.