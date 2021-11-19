Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Refinery29
Long Nightgown
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Drift off to dreamland or lounge around on the couch in the luxury of figure-skimming nightgown made from sustainable materials.
Need a few alternatives?
Refinery29
Pajama Top
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Long Nightgown
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Athleta
Daydream Sweater Sleep Jogger
BUY
$149.00
Athleta
Athleta
Wind Down Sleep Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$54.00
Athleta
More from Refinery29
Refinery29
Pajama Top
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Long Nightgown
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Rib Mock Neck Crop Pajamas
BUY
$74.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Print Pajamas
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
More from Sleepwear
Refinery29
Pajama Top
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Long Nightgown
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Athleta
Daydream Sweater Sleep Jogger
BUY
$149.00
Athleta
Athleta
Wind Down Sleep Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$54.00
Athleta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted