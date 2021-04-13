Kúr Collection

Knee length night gown 100% BCI certified cotton Handmade bobbin lace details Hand wash recommended / Dry clean Steam iron Do not bleach XS/S/M is free sized Designed in New York – Made in Sri Lanka Handcrafted by craftswomen in the Southern coastal belt of Sri Lanka, made of fabric yarn sourced under Better Cotton Initiative- BCI , the largest sustainability program in the world for cotton. Featuring the designer’s signature Bobbin/Beerlau lace detailing. FREE Shipping Ships to : Japan, Canada, United States, Europe