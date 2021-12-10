We Love Colors

Matte opaque fitted shoulder gloves. Designed and manufactured exclusively for We Love Colors using a special knitting method that makes our three sizes fit most hands. Perfect for cosplay as an alternative to body paint or armsocks, theater performances or simply to add a twist to your look. The knit is very similar to our leotards fabric, they are the perfect match. What am I made of: 100% Nylon What is my thickness(denier): Opaque What is my finish: Matte What is best way to care for me: This product has been dyed. Color may stain or bleed. Machine wash in gentle cycle with similar colors and cold water. Do not iron. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low heat and gentle cycle. Dyed and Finished: USA Country Of Origin: USA