H&M

Long Lyocell-blend Dress

$49.99

Conscious New Arrival Long, relaxed-fit dress in a woven Tencel™ lyocell and organic linen blend. V-neck at front with drawstring, long, voluminous balloon sleeves, and narrow cuffs with button. Covered elastic at hips and a flared skirt with two slits at front of hem. Unlined. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Composition Lyocell 78%, Linen 22% More sustainable materials Tencel™ lyocell 78% Organic linen 22% Art. No. 0972525001