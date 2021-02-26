Wray

Long Lounge Set – Aqua Check

$189.00

At Wray

A classic loungewear set featuring a short sleeved button up top with a notched lapel, inspired by our Gregory Top, and easy elastic waist pants in our Aqua Check print. True to size 40% viscose, 30% linen, 30% Tencel Machine wash cold with like colors Color: Aqua Check Model stats Made ethically in Hong Kong; Designed and developed in NYC. Check out the sizing for this product here. See our sizing guide here. See our return policy here. Questions about this product? Email info@wray.nyc