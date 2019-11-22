Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
RW&CO
Long Loose Fit Double-breasted Houndstooth Blazer
C$169.90
C$47.97
Buy Now
Review It
At RW&CO
Need a few alternatives?
And Other Stories
Double Breasted Wool Blend Jacket
$179.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Universal Standard
Mola Pants
$60.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
J.Crew
Parke Blazer In Velvet
$188.00
$122.20
from
J.Crew
BUY
Smythe
Smythe Duchess Blazer
$795.00
$477.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from RW&CO
RW&CO
Long Loose Fit Double-breasted Houndstooth Blazer
C$169.90
C$47.97
from
RW&CO
BUY
RW&CO
Belted Wool Blend Coat
C$299.90
from
RW&CO
BUY
More from Suiting
And Other Stories
Double Breasted Wool Blend Jacket
$179.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Universal Standard
Mola Pants
$60.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
J.Crew
Parke Blazer In Velvet
$188.00
$122.20
from
J.Crew
BUY
Smythe
Smythe Duchess Blazer
$795.00
$477.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted