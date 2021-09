Eloquii

Long Line Plaid Blazer

$139.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Long line plaid blazer tailor fit princess seam details front welt flap pockets Notch collar Fully lined Stretch woven YD plaid suiting Hits below hip Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 34 1/2". 60% Polyester / 33% Rayon / 2% Spandex Care: Dry clean only CN Item# 1268185