At Addition Elle

Item 418790 Bring your seduction game to a whole new level with this plus size bra. This Ashley Graham bra features delicate lace for a stunning look. The expert craftsmanship you know and love provide the sultry shaping you want. Also available in sizes G and H. Lift & Support - Power mesh wings - Underwire Straps & Hooks - 3 stations of 6 hooks Details & Fabric - Stretch lace over stretch mesh cup - Non padded - Ashley Graham charm at center gore About Ashley Graham Sexy is a state of mind and plus size supermodel, body activist and lingerie-designer, Ashley Graham, wants to share her sexy vision for lingerie! Featuring luxurious, sensual details, Ashley's collection features lingerie that's meant to be seen.