Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
The Vampire's Wife
Long Frill Dress
£8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At By Rotation
Baby blue with embroidery, 100% silk, best for UK 6. As worn by Mrs Alice. Similar to the pink one I listed!
More from The Vampire’s Wife
The Vampire's Wife
Floral Satin Dress
BUY
£17.00
My Wardrobe
The Vampire's Wife
White Floral Dress
BUY
£195.00
Hurr
The Vampire's Wife
High Shine Falconetti Midi Dress
BUY
$2344.00
Farfetch
The Vampire's Wife
The Mayhem Pussy-bow Silk-twill Gown
BUY
$526.00
$1315.00
Matches Fashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted