Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
& Other Stories
Long Faux Fur Coat
£159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Long midi length faux fur coat with large lapels and slanted front pockets. Three button closures Length of coat: 133.5cm / 52.5 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small
Need a few alternatives?
J.W. Anderson
Crochet-sleeve Wool-blend Coat
$1711.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Mango
Unstructured Wool-blend Coat
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
Acne Studios
Raya Open Cardigan
$410.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
Eloquii x Katie Sturino
Tie Waist Robe Coat
$149.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted