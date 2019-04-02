Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
H&M
Long Earrings
$17.98
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Metal hoop earrings with narrow metal chain and rhinestone tassels. Length 7 1/2 in.
Featured in 1 story
8 Jewelry Trends That Will Be Big This Spring
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
Becca
Whippet Charm Earrings
$235.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
Irene Neuwirth
Signature Teardrop Chandelier Earrings
$2620.00
from
Ylang 23
BUY
Alison Lou
Double-pappardelle Stelle Earrings
$4000.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
Eddie Borgo
Small Rose Gold Plated Chain Tassel Drop Earrings
$160.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Pleated Skirt
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted