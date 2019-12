8 by Yoox

Long Dress

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Yoox

You can never get enough of a floral dress. The lightweight viscose jersey fabric softly follows the figure, while the V-neck and side fastening with ties at the waist accentuate the feminine silhouette. The lining, handy pockets and a discreet zipper complete the model with a touch of modern functionality. Model is 5'9"/178 cm and wears an Italian size S-40.