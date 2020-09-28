Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Gabriela Hearst
Long Dress
$1750.00
$1225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Yoox
plain weave, darts, fringed, solid color, round collar, sleeveless, no pockets, rear closure, zipper closure, fully lined
Need a few alternatives?
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Zara
Printed Dress With Fringe
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Anthropologie
Madilyn Embroidered Maxi Dress
$178.00
$119.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
H&M x Sandra Mansour
Long Jacquard-weave Dress
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Gabriela Hearst
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Silveira Cold-shoulder Wool-blend Midi Dress
$1278.00
$613.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Vera Belted Pintucked Cotton-voile Midi Shirt Dress
$1790.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Marley Belted Denim Midi Shirtdress
$1590.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Dresses
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Long Dress
$1750.00
$1225.00
from
Yoox
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Vera Belted Pintucked Cotton-voile Midi Shirt Dress
$1790.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Aje
Psychedelia Cut Out Mini Dress
$525.00
$0.21
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted