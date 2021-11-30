Uncommon Goods

Long Distance Friendship Lamps

$198.00

At Uncommon Goods

Made from aluminum, circuit board, electrical components, wood, LED bulb Measurements 5.5” L x 5.0” W x 5.25” H Notes Sold individually or in pairs (make your choice in the pull-down quantity menu). Requires power (100-240V AC) and WPA, WPA2, WEP or open Wi-Fi connection. Does not work with captive portals such as found at public Wi-Fi locations or with WPA Enterprise used in some academic and corporate environments. Requires a 2.4 GHz connection, does not work with 5 GHz connection. Lamp illumination timer has a default setting to fade off in 1.5 hours but can be set to fade off in 1/2 hour, 1.5 hours, 8 hours or 24 hours. One-step set-up requires access to your home router. PLEASE NOTE: This item is built to U.S. electronics specifications and may need additional modifications or converters to be used in countries other than the U.S. and Canada. Item ID 49845 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!