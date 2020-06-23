Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Uncommon Goods
Long Distance Friendship Lamp
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Uncommon Goods
Light up loved ones' livesacross town or across the worldwith these in-sync lamps.
More from Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
A Year Of Gratitude
$30.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Tabletop Cornhole
$48.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Magnetic Sand Hourglass
$20.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Cbd Relief And Relax Bath Bombs
$15.00
$0.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted