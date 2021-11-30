Parcelly

Long Distance Friendship Box

MISSIN' YOU A Long Distance Friendship Gift Parcel with a Celebration Inside Missing someone special? A bestie or a cool aunt? Skip the text message and send a fun and meaningful miss you gift straight to their mailbox! A thoughtful gesture that says "I'm thinking of you!". Note: Each item is designed and handmade by us. Each item is perfectly unique and no two items are identical. Click 'zoom' to see all the items in detail. Comes in an 8x8x3” natural box with white crinkled paper. 👉Want to SAVE 5% on your order? Subscribe here and we'll send you a coupon! https://bit.ly/2MwYqYn IMPORTANT: ① We ship to the address provided at Checkout. If you are ordering this as a gift and wish to have it shipped directly to the Recipient, please enter the correct address at Checkout. ② Please provide us with your name if you'd like the Recipient to know who the gift is from. THIS GIFT BOX INCLUDES: ♥ “This Bag Contains Magic" Tote Bag A tote that's sure to transform life's most mundane objects into something fabulous. ♥ Waffle Shaped Shea Butter Soap As cute as it is punny, this piece of deliciousness looks so real you could almost eat it! Please note: Waffle colour may vary - we "bake" chocolate and vanilla to mix things up! ♥ "Better Than a Text"™ Blank Postcard Keep the snail mail tradition alive with a postcard that says it all. (Meant for the gift recipient to fill out and send back to you!) ♥ 2 Delicious Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies. You know the drill: A cookie a day keeps the distance away! These ones are baked in-house at Parcelly HQ. OPTIONAL: Level-up your gift by including the following items: ♥ A cute "You're Tea-rific" cotton draw-string bag with Parcelly's Delicious Fruit Infused Tea! Fragrant & Refreshing. Delicious served hot or cold! or/ and ♥ Our Cozy Sock Cupcake - 0 calories, 100% wearable, and 100% adorable! or/and ♥ Add "Miss You a Latte" ceramic mug (dishwasher and microwave safe) AND WE ADD: ♥ A special card stating why the celebration is being sent (signed with the sender’s name for a personal touch!) CUSTOM NOTES Leave us a note during checkout and we'll be happy to include an additional custom note in your order at no additional cost. QUESTIONS? Send us a message and we’ll respond as soon as possible. We don’t bite, we promise! - - - BREAK UP? http://etsy.me/1YaOhK4 BAD DAY? http://etsy.me/1O1KpeZ