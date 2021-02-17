Hilary MacMillan

Long Crew Neck Sweater

C$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hilary MacMillan

Made at home, to enjoy at home. Say hello to our elevated lounge collection. This limited-edition capsule is slow fashion at it's finest. Featuring 6 contemporary silhouettes made from 100% sustainable fabrics, right here in Toronto. Mix and match your favourites or slip into a matching set, these pieces are meant to seamlessly unite comfort and style - especially since it barely wrinkles! The Long Crew Neck Sweater is great back to leggings or shorts, as it's longer length is built for comfort. Features a cargo pocket styling, and side seam pockets. Pair with the Cargo Pocket Legging to complete the look