Pajama Gram

Long Cotton Robe

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

ROOMY FIT - We use natural HIGH-QUALITY FABRICS, so our PJs are designed to accommodate shrinking- We want our customers to be entirely satisfied with our PJs, so WASH BEFORE WEARING for the best fit . INCREDIBLE SOFTNESS - Double-brushed cotton jersey is machine washable and stretches for superior comfort- Ultra-smooth robe stays remarkably soft, wash after wash, so it'll eventually become your go-to sleepwear . THE BEST BEDTIME FIT - Never too tight or baggy, this favorite robe gives you the perfect combo of warmth and lived-in comfort- When bedtime is near, the relaxing drape and high-quality cotton fabric of this comfy robe is an absolute must . CASUAL AND COZY - The open-front design and adjustable tie waist are inspired by classic women's robes, offering a timeless look and perfectly customized fit- Wear it open to cover the shoulders and back or wrap it up tight to keep off the chill . KEEP IT CLOSE - Interior ties make sure the soft women's robe stays close to the body, and two front pockets keep hands warm- Useful design for carrying bedtime essentials with you on your nightly rounds . DELIGHTFUL DETAIL - Because bedtime doesn't mean you have to give up your sense of style, you'll appreciate the delicate trim piping that gives this warm robe a feminine touch- Wide shawl collar offers elegant style and extra warmth around the neck .