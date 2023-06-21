Citizens of Humanity

Style No. 4125225550160; Color Code: 010 97% cotton, 3% elastane Five-pocket styling Button fly Machine wash USA Dimensions 14" rise 14" inseam 31" leg opening Citizens of Humanity Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity has been fueled by knowledge, creativity, and - above all - a love for denim. Since its start, the LA-based brand has remained committed to offering cutting-edge denim styles, unparalleled comfort, and flattering fits, all without compromising a standard for premium quality.