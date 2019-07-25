Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Topshop
Long Cardigan
$68.00
$44.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
With its slouchy attitude, chunky ribbed texture and side vents for a relaxed, swingy fit, you'll want to live in this cardigan once the temps start to drop.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Aeropostale
Moto Zip-front Sweater
$34.75
from
Aeropostale
BUY
DETAILS
J Brand
Ivanka Shawl Collar Cardigan
$191.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Knitted Look Maxi Cardigan
$72.01
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Monki
Monki Oversized Cardigan
$85.74
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted