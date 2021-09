H&M

Long Cardigan

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious Long, fine-knit cardigan in soft fabric with wool content. Dropped shoulders, long sleeves, and no buttons. Ribbing at cuffs, back of neck, and hem. Polyester content is recycled. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size S Composition Polyester 52%, Acrylic 41%, Wool 4%, Elastane 3% More sustainable materials Recycled polyester 52% Art. No. 0863595006 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large