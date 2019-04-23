Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
H&M

Long Bandeau Dress

$69.98
At H&M
Long bandeau dress in airy, woven fabric with draping at top. Silicone trim inside upper edge, boning in bodice, and detachable, adjustable shoulder straps.
Featured in 1 story
H&M's Wedding Edit Is Perfect For Every Bride
by Eliza Huber