La DoubleJ

La Doublej Long And Sassy Dress

$1700.00 $1700.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Green and pink silk Long and Sassy dress from La DoubleJ featuring a floral print, a ruffle trimming, short sleeves, a fitted waist, a back tie fastening and a long tiered skirt. Made in Italy Composition Silk 100% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: DRE0017SIL001CER0002 Wearing The model is 1.8 m wearing size S The model is also styled with: NEOUS white Rossi 55 leather slingback sandals.