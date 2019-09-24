LondonTown

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Color In Silver Birch

$16.00

Developed to adhere to Londontown's Kur Nail Hardener- this reaction creates a molecular bond that reinforces nail strength and works to prevent nails from breaking, cracking and splitting. Infused with our revamped family remedy and a unique blend of vitamins and minerals to enhance healing and nail health. Long lasting shine."9-free," does not contain the toxic chemicals: formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, tphp, acetone. Vegan, Gluten-Free and Cruelty-Free. Brand Story Designed to amplify New York, Paris, and London Fashion Week trends and set the new standard in beauty, LONDONTOWN’s luxe nail care system and superior line of lacquers nourish and dazzle from matrix to tip.