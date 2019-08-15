Butter

London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

Our innovative Patent Shine 10X formula is loaded with ingredients in sophisticated, longwearing shades proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. The patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology delivers limitless shine with up to 10 days of wear. It’s everything you need in one brilliant bottle! Chip Resistant, full colour coverage, gel-like cushion finish and fade-resistant. 8 Free: butter LONDON does not add formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene or TPHP to any of its nail formulas.