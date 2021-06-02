United States
AFRM
London Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress
$128.00$76.80
At Nordstrom
Details & Care Painterly blooms bring vibrance to this long-sleeve dress styled with rippled side ruching for a shapely fit. A plunging lace-up neckline and padded shoulders add to its eye-catching appeal. 52" length (size 2X) Lace-up half-placket Jewel neck Long sleeves Lined 95% polyester, 5% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6170417