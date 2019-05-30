InLove by Marina Bulatkina

CoEdition teamed up with Marina Bulatkina, our favorite mother, model & designer to create the ultimate holiday dress collection. As the creator of InLove by Marina Bulatkina, Marina is an expert at designing for curves. This dress creates the illusion of the trending one-shoulder silhouette, with a nude mesh insert. Allover sequins in a black & gold palette create a gorgeous party look, topped with a cute oversized bow at one shoulder. Plus, it's made in NYC. We're obsessed.