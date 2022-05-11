Hermès

L’ombre Des Merveilles Eau De Parfum, 3.3-oz.

$158.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

The intense radiance of a chiariscuro fragrance. The sensuality of tonka bean and incense emphasized by deep notes of black tea. Since 2004, Eau des Merveilles has been a key that opens the door to the wonders of Hermès. From innocence to fantasy, from childhood dreams to femininity, it is a world where the extraordinary is brought into the light. Year after year, you are transported on an air of poetic enchantment. Captured in their round bottles resembling a magnifying glass, the fragrances have the magical power to see the world from new and marvelous angles. It is the key to wonders, the origin of stars in broad daylight.