Ebern Designs

Lomba Blue Area Rug (3'6'' X 5'6'')

$269.00 $114.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Sophisticated color and incomparable texture in a unique collection of high fashion accent and area rugs. Made exclusively from unique fiber for superlative softness and durability. Expertly woven on state-of-the-art Wilton looms. A wealth of fashion-forward color palettes warmly enhanced by the rich patina of the special proprietary fiber. Specially dyed yarns create a shaded “abrash” effect that evokes the vintage appeal of the finest handmade carpets. Subtle accents of hand carving impart an elegant sense of dimension to the feature elements of each signature design.